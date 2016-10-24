The most read Vietnamese newspaper
portrait
The story of a Vietnamese teacher who's smaller than his students
Nguyen Van Hung, 29, is just 117cm tall, but that hasn't stopped him from helping youth with disabilities like his own.
Exhibition: 1001 Portraits of the Goddess
Vietnamese and Australian sexual abuse survivors speak out via intimate water color portraits.
Exhibition: Shape of Round at Goethe-Institut Hanoi
Portraits and landscapes created with the special technique of relief printing.
February 03, 2017 | 09:55 am GMT+7
Cultural portrait of the week: Morgan Ommer, photographer
Meet Morgan Ommer, a Vietnamese-German-French photographer based in Saigon.
October 27, 2016 | 02:59 pm GMT+7