VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag portrait
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

The story of a Vietnamese teacher who's smaller than his students

Nguyen Van Hung, 29, is just 117cm tall, but that hasn't stopped him from helping youth with disabilities like his own. 

Exhibition: 1001 Portraits of the Goddess

Vietnamese and Australian sexual abuse survivors speak out via intimate water color portraits. 

Exhibition: Shape of Round at Goethe-Institut Hanoi

Portraits and landscapes created with the special technique of relief printing.
February 03, 2017 | 09:55 am GMT+7

Cultural portrait of the week: Morgan Ommer, photographer

Meet Morgan Ommer, a Vietnamese-German-French photographer based in Saigon.
October 27, 2016 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
 
go to top