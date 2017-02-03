Exhibition: Shape of Round at Goethe-Institut Hanoi

VnExpress International
February 3, 2017 | 09:55 am GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Fri 10 Feb 2017
Goethe- Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Str, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

Portraits and landscapes created with the special technique of relief printing.

The exhibition is a selection of very personal works by Pham Khac Quang, portraying his family, but also showing landscapes that are dear to him as they are the result of all the happy and sad moments in his life.

Quang, born in 1975 in northern province of Hai Duong, studied at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in Hanoi. His works were not only exhibited in Vietnam, but also internationally. He now lives and works in Hanoi.

Opening: February 10 at 6 p.m.

Exhibition: February 11 to March 5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free admission

