VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag disabled
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Disabled Hanoi teacher masters the art of calligraphy... with his mouth

Losing the use of his hands has not held back this inspirational teacher in Hanoi. 

The story of a Vietnamese teacher who's smaller than his students

Nguyen Van Hung, 29, is just 117cm tall, but that hasn't stopped him from helping youth with disabilities like his ...

A fifth of women over 65 in Europe disabled by 2047: study

In Germany, for example, 27 percent of women 65 and older reported at least one long-term health problem.
October 24, 2017 | 08:11 am GMT+7

Disabled call for better service attitude on public transport

Vietnam is not an easy place to get about for people with disabilities.
November 25, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam approves $20m project to promote disabled people's rights

The Prime Minister has approved a project to promote the rights of people with disabilities funded by the United States Agency for International Development's (USAID).
April 05, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
 
go to top