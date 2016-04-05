The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Disabled Hanoi teacher masters the art of calligraphy... with his mouth
Losing the use of his hands has not held back this inspirational teacher in Hanoi.
The story of a Vietnamese teacher who's smaller than his students
Nguyen Van Hung, 29, is just 117cm tall, but that hasn't stopped him from helping youth with disabilities like his ...
A fifth of women over 65 in Europe disabled by 2047: study
In Germany, for example, 27 percent of women 65 and older reported at least one long-term health problem.
October 24, 2017 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Disabled call for better service attitude on public transport
Vietnam is not an easy place to get about for people with disabilities.
November 25, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam approves $20m project to promote disabled people's rights
The Prime Minister has approved a project to promote the rights of people with disabilities funded by the United States Agency for International Development's (USAID).
April 05, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
