Pagoda fulfills wedding dreams for 50 couples with disabilities

|
The couples exchange wedding rings as several monks watch.
|
Phi Hung, 47 (L) and Hong Nhiem, 31 exchange rings. The couple have been together for 10 years and have a 9-year-old daughter.
"Both of us have defects in our legs. Hung is worse off than me because he doesn't have his parents. Life as manual workers is tough, so we didn't dare to have a wedding," said Nhiem.
|
Among the 100 brides and grooms, 58 have disabilities with their mobility, while 17 have disabilities in terms of sight, hearing and speech. They are poor people unable to afford a heavy wedding.
They were gifted with rings, photos, clothing and cash for their weddings.
|
"We grew up on wheelchairs and work as garment workers for a living. We've been with each other for nearly 15 years, but never dared to have a wedding like others. But today, it has come true," said Mai Thi Tuoi, 35 (R).
|
"I'm not disabled, and he has defects in his legs. The day I agreed to become his wife, all my family members opposed it. So we just lived together without ever having a wedding," said Nguyen Ngoc Le, 41 (R). Her husband is Nguyen Van Bay.
|
"Today I'm very happy that we could have a meaningful wedding," Tan Hoa told his wife, Ngoc Thuy, in sign language. Thuy is deaf and mute, while Hoa has disabilities with his mobility.
|
As representatives for the couples, Thu Thuy (R) and Quoc Ho swore to love each other as they pledged before the Buddha. "I wish that no one else in this world suffers disabilities again, and for everyone to be happy," Thuy said.
|
The couples go out in cyclos as part of the wedding celebration.