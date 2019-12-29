VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Pagoda fulfills wedding dreams for 50 couples with disabilities

By Quynh Tran   December 29, 2019 | 10:03 pm GMT+7

50 disabled couples aged 40-50 got hitched in a group wedding organized Friday at the Giac Ngo Pagoda in Saigon's District 10.

The couples exchange wedding rings as several monks watch.

The couples exchange wedding rings as several monks watch.
Phi Hung, 47 (L) and Hong Nhiem, 31 exchange rings in their wedding ceremony. The couple has been together for 10 years and has a 9-year-old daughter.Both os us have defects in our legs. [Hung] is worse off than me because he doesnt have his parents. Lives as manual workers are tough, so we didnt dare to have a wedding, said Nhiem.

Phi Hung, 47 (L) and Hong Nhiem, 31 exchange rings. The couple have been together for 10 years and have a 9-year-old daughter.

"Both of us have defects in our legs. Hung is worse off than me because he doesn't have his parents. Life as manual workers is tough, so we didn't dare to have a wedding," said Nhiem.
Among the 100 brides and grooms, 58 have disabilities regarding their mobility, while 17 have disabilities in terms of sight, hearing and speech. They come from around the country, and all are poor.They are gifted with rings, photos, clothing and cash for their weddings.

Among the 100 brides and grooms, 58 have disabilities with their mobility, while 17 have disabilities in terms of sight, hearing and speech. They are poor people unable to afford a heavy wedding.

They were gifted with rings, photos, clothing and cash for their weddings.
We grew up on wheelchairs, working as garment workers for a living. Born in poverty, weve been with each other for nearly 15 years, but never dared to have a wedding like others. But today, it has come true, said Mai Thi Tuoi, 35 (R).

"We grew up on wheelchairs and work as garment workers for a living. We've been with each other for nearly 15 years, but never dared to have a wedding like others. But today, it has come true," said Mai Thi Tuoi, 35 (R).
Im not disabled, and he has defects in his legs. The day I agreed to become his wife, all my family members opposed it. We just live together without ever having a wedding, said Nguyen Ngoc Le, 41 (R). Her husband is Nguyen Van Bay.

"I'm not disabled, and he has defects in his legs. The day I agreed to become his wife, all my family members opposed it. So we just lived together without ever having a wedding," said Nguyen Ngoc Le, 41 (R). Her husband is Nguyen Van Bay.
Today Im very happy that we have a meaningful wedding, Tan Hoa signed the message with his hand to his wife, Ngoc Thuy. Thuy is deaf and mute, while Hoa has disabilities regarding his mobilities.

"Today I'm very happy that we could have a meaningful wedding," Tan Hoa told his wife, Ngoc Thuy, in sign language. Thuy is deaf and mute, while Hoa has disabilities with his mobility. 
As representatives, Thu Thuy (R) and Quoc Ho swore to love each other as theyve sworn before the Buddha.I wish that no one else in this world would ever be disabled again, and for everyone to be happy, Thuy prayed.

As representatives for the couples, Thu Thuy (R) and Quoc Ho swore to love each other as they pledged before the Buddha. "I wish that no one else in this world suffers disabilities again, and for everyone to be happy," Thuy said.
The couples march on the streets on cyclos in celebration.

The couples go out in cyclos as part of the wedding celebration.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese wedding disabled Saigon pagoda HCMC Ho Chi Minh City
 
Read more
Hanoi expands road connecting city center with Noi Bai Airport

Hanoi expands road connecting city center with Noi Bai Airport

Can't write off Vietnamese people's role in devising their script

Can't write off Vietnamese people's role in devising their script

Punishment of high-ranking officials will deter corruption: Party chief

Punishment of high-ranking officials will deter corruption: Party chief

Power firm exe treads water in occupational death probe

Power firm exe treads water in occupational death probe

Hue okays plan for massive expansion

Hue okays plan for massive expansion

Work begins on new terminal at central Vietnam airport

Work begins on new terminal at central Vietnam airport

Six sentenced to death for murder of young woman

Six sentenced to death for murder of young woman

2019: Eight landmark events for Vietnam

2019: Eight landmark events for Vietnam

 
go to top