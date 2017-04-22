VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Hanoi hostage crisis: The 37-year land dispute, explained

By VnExpress   April 22, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
The week long hostage situation has ended. Let's take a look at what actually happened as inspection into the land dispute in Hanoi's suburban village is on.

Land conflicts

Hanoi police urge protesters implicated in dramatic land dispute to turn themselves in

Hanoi police urge protesters implicated in dramatic land dispute to turn themselves in

Ten Hanoi officials appeal prison sentences for stealing land from locals

Ten Hanoi officials appeal prison sentences for stealing land from locals

Hanoi officials jailed for stealing land from local people

Hanoi officials jailed for stealing land from local people

See more
Tags: Vietnam My Duc Dong Tam Hanoi land dispute hostage
 
View more

Trash bins or flower pots? Saigon's smart refuse solution

Banned under Islamic State, toys are a welcome return in Mosul

Here's what happened when a Saigon cabbie met a bag snatcher

Four-legged fugitive in Vegas police chase

 
go to top