VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Trash bins or flower pots? Saigon's smart refuse solution

By Tan Nguyen   April 25, 2017 | 09:03 am GMT+7
Do plans for a smart city start with trash bins?
Tags: saigon Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam
 
View more

Museum of Ice Cream serves up sweet art

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Kenya's last northern white rhino joins Tinder

Ivanka Trump booed for praising her father at women's summit

 
go to top