VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Museum of Ice Cream serves up sweet art

By Reuters/Bob Mezan   April 28, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7
The pop-up installation 'Museum of Ice Cream' merges art and dessert.
Tags: ice-cream California
 
View more

Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary

Ho Chi Minh City's famous landmarks from above

From farms to festivals, Thai folk music strikes a global chord

Cancer patient dancing on hospital bed melts hearts

 
go to top