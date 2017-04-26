VnExpress International
Ivanka Trump booed for praising her father at women's summit

By Reuters   April 26, 2017 | 09:08 am GMT+7
U.S. first daughter and adviser to the president Ivanka Trump is booed when she says her father is 'a tremendous champion of supporting families', at a G20 women's summit in Berlin.
