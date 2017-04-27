VnExpress International
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

By Reuters   April 27, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Millions of landcrabs march for days in an annual journey to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
