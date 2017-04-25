VnExpress International
Banned under Islamic State, toys are a welcome return in Mosul

By Reuters   April 25, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Iraqi children in eastern Mosul are once again able to buy dolls and teddy bears after the militant group was driven out of the area in January.
