Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal
Ahed Tamimi became a hero to Palestinians after she was filmed kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank.
Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does: CBS TV
Prince Mohammed downplayed Iran's power during the interview, saying that Iran was far from being a rival to Saudi ...
Turkey, US to 'work together' in Syria after crisis
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two sides would set up working groups to solve key issues that have bedevilled relations.
February 17, 2018 | 08:16 am GMT+7
Devastated Iraq seeks $90 billion for reconstruction
Iraqi officials are seeking pledges from donors and investors to restore Iraq's devastated homes, schools, hospitals and economic infrastructure.
February 13, 2018 | 08:08 am GMT+7
Arab League to lobby UN to recognize Palestinian state
'We will confront the decision by seeking a (U.N.) resolution, an international one, to recognize a Palestinian state on 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.'
January 07, 2018 | 07:49 am GMT+7
Sesame Street to bring laughter to war-hit children in Middle East
Millions of children across the Middle East have been forced to flee their homes, fall behind or not attend school, live in poverty and suffer trauma and danger.
December 21, 2017 | 09:04 am GMT+7
The importance of Jerusalem's holy sites, explained
President Trump has announced that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a highly controversial move that has sparked uproar in the Middle East.
December 14, 2017 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
At historic Aleppo hotel, nostalgia for a Syria lost
Reconciliation between sects and social classes may be hard.
July 31, 2017 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
Iraqi women remove face veils post-Islamic State
Women in Mosul can finally go out without a face veil following Islamic State's defeat in the area.
July 25, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
US ends controversial laptop ban on Middle East carriers
The ban was made over concerns that explosives could be concealed in the devices taken onboard aircraft.
July 20, 2017 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
Arab powers sever Qatar ties, citing support for militants
Trump's hawkish tone on Tehran and on terrorism in his visit last month to Riyadh is seen as laying the groundwork for the diplomatic crisis.
June 06, 2017 | 12:38 am GMT+7
Banned under Islamic State, toys are a welcome return in Mosul
Iraqi children in eastern Mosul are once again able to buy dolls and teddy bears after the militant group was driven out of the area in January.
April 25, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Syria's Assad says chemical attack '100 percent fabrication'
"They [the West] fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack," Assad said.
April 13, 2017 | 10:26 pm GMT+7
UK defense minister: Russia responsible by proxy for Syria chemical deaths
At least 70 people died in what the United States says was a chemical weapons attack in rebel-held Syria.
April 09, 2017 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
Russia warns of serious consequences from US strike in Syria
Missile strikes in Syria opened up a rift between Moscow and Washington.
April 08, 2017 | 08:48 am GMT+7
