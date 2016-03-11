The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Hanoi police urge protesters implicated in dramatic land dispute to turn themselves in
But perhaps the most salient question has been glossed over: What will happen to the villagers if they don’t heed the police call?
Hanoi's high-profile land dispute comes under scrutiny after immunity pledge
The investigation will focus on the illegal detention of 38 officials and deliberate vandalism committed by ...
Village dignitary out of hospital following Vietnam hostage crisis
The 82-year-old man suffered a broken thigh during his arrest over a high-profile land dispute that has rocked the nation.
May 03, 2017 | 10:30 pm GMT+7
Hanoi hostage crisis: The 37-year land dispute, explained
The week long hostage situation has ended. Let's take a look at what actually happened as inspection into the land dispute in Hanoi's suburban village is on.
April 22, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
Hanoi urges villagers to release police 'held hostage' over land dispute
Over 30 people have been held hostage in a suburban village in Hanoi on Sunday.
April 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Four unmissable places to visit in Tien Giang
Tien Giang province in southern Vietnam is often referred to as the rice bowl of the Mekong Delta and is also the country’s largest fruit producing area.
March 10, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
