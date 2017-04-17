VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi urges villagers to release police 'held hostage' over land dispute

By VnExpress   April 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Over 30 people have been held hostage in a suburban village in Hanoi on Sunday.

Hanoi municipal authorities have called for the release of many police officers who have been held hostage by disgruntled villagers of My Duc District on Sunday over a land dispute. 

"All unlawful actions must be stopped," the city said in a statement Sunday.

Land violations have recently become frequent, according to the city authorities. Despite multiple dialogues and attempts to resolve the situation, "the situation is escalating."

On Saturday, Hanoi police detained four people from My Duc's Dong Tam Commune, around 30 kilometers (19 miles) in the outskirts of the capital city, and launched a criminal investigation for disrupting public order. 

The arrest resulted in a clash with the villagers, who subsequently took hostage over 30 people, many of them policemen. The exact number of the police officers held hostage is not immediately clear.

Roads leading to the communal house, where the officials are held, were blocked by a crowd of around 30 holding sticks as of Sunday afternoon. 

Two men who identified themselves as commune representatives said they wanted the government to release the detained villagers. 

"All we want is for the land to be cleared in accordance with the law," one woman told VnExpress.

"We provide enough food and water for the police officers and we treat them courteously," a resident named Loan added.

Hanoi authorities are taking measures to rein in the situation with priority given to rescuing the detained officers. Local authorities have also urged the residents to stay calm and cooperate and ensure the safety of the officers.

Land grievances remain the main source of concern and protests in Vietnam.

Related News:

Land conflicts

Hanoi police urge protesters implicated in dramatic land dispute to turn themselves in

Hanoi police urge protesters implicated in dramatic land dispute to turn themselves in

Ten Hanoi officials appeal prison sentences for stealing land from locals

Ten Hanoi officials appeal prison sentences for stealing land from locals

Hanoi officials jailed for stealing land from local people

Hanoi officials jailed for stealing land from local people

See more
Tags: Vietnam land dispute Hanoi My Duc Dong Tam clash
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top