VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag My Duc
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Rebel Hanoians facing punishment for 'seizing' military land in prolonged dispute

An inspection found the residents spent years fighting for what belongs to the military.

Village dignitary out of hospital following Vietnam hostage crisis

The 82-year-old man suffered a broken thigh during his arrest over a high-profile land dispute that has rocked the ...

Hanoi hostage crisis: The 37-year land dispute, explained

The week long hostage situation has ended. Let's take a look at what actually happened as inspection into the land dispute in Hanoi's suburban village is on.
April 22, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7

Hanoi urges villagers to release police 'held hostage' over land dispute

Over 30 people have been held hostage in a suburban village in Hanoi on Sunday.
April 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
 
go to top