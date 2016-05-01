The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese hostage rescued in Philippines: military
'The hostage was able to run from the militants in the course of military operations and our troops rescued him with the help of local connections.'
Philippines nab four suspects behind kidnapping of Vietnamese sailors
They are believed to have taken part in the kidnapping by the militant group Abu Sayyaf last November.
Militant group Abu Sayyaf kills another Vietnamese sailor in the Philippines: foreign ministry
He is the third Vietnamese hostage to be killed by the Muslim rebels this month.
July 12, 2017 | 03:53 pm GMT+7
Hanoi hostage crisis: The 37-year land dispute, explained
The week long hostage situation has ended. Let's take a look at what actually happened as inspection into the land dispute in Hanoi's suburban village is on.
April 22, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
Somali pirates free 26 hostages, among them Vietnamese, held since 2012
The hostages are from Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
October 23, 2016 | 09:42 am GMT+7
Gunmen attack restaurant in Dhaka's diplomatic quarter in Bangladesh, foreigners among hostages
Seven Italian nationals are thought to be among the hostages taken by gunmen who stormed a cafe popular with foreigners in the capital of Bangladesh on Friday, Italian state ...
July 02, 2016 | 08:12 am GMT+7
New photo of Japanese hostage appears with message pleading for help
The Japanese government said on Monday it was doing all it could to secure the release of a Japanese journalist being held hostage by an al Qaeda affiliate in Syria, after an ...
May 30, 2016 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Philippine island rebels free 10 Indonesian hostages
Islamist militants in the southern Philippines released 10 Indonesian hostages on Sunday, ending a month-long ordeal during which a kidnapped Canadian held by the same group was ...
May 01, 2016 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
