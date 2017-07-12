VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Militant group Abu Sayyaf kills another Vietnamese sailor in the Philippines: foreign ministry

By VnExpress   July 12, 2017 | 03:53 pm GMT+7
Militant group Abu Sayyaf kills another Vietnamese sailor in the Philippines: foreign ministry
Philippine troops are pictured on their way to a battle against militants. Photo by AFP/Ted Aljibe

He is the third Vietnamese hostage to be killed by the Muslim rebels this month.

A third Vietnamese hostage being held by militant group Abu Sayyaf has been executed in the Philippines.

A raid carried out by Filipino troops against the notorious militant group found several bodies, including that of Vietnamese national Tran Viet Van, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Manila is working with local agencies to return his body to Vietnam, it said.

Vietnamese nationals Hoang Trung Thong and Hoang Van Vai were beheaded by the group last week.

The three were among six crew member taken hostage when their Vietnamese cargo ship MV Royal 16 was attacked off the Philippines last November. The pirates released the vessel and 13 of its crew members at the time.

Hoang Vo, 28, managed to escape and was rescued by Filipino troops last month.

The foreign ministry met with representatives from the Embassy of the Philippines in Hanoi on Tuesday to ask for support to keep the remaining Vietnamese hostages safe.

Muslim rebel group Abu Sayyaf is notorious for kidnapping and beheading its hostages unless ransom payments are made.

German national Jurgen Kantner, 70, was beheaded in February after the kidnappers’ demand for 30 million pesos ($600 000) was not met.

Last year, the group also beheaded two Canadian hostages.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Abu Sayyaf hostage pirates
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top