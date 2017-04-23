VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Here's what happened when a Saigon cabbie met a bag snatcher

By Vu Doan   April 23, 2017 | 05:20 pm GMT+7
Forget De Niro. This is the taxi driver who really saved the day.
Tags: Vietnam robbery hero street Ho Chi Minh City
 
View more

Kenya's last northern white rhino joins Tinder

Ivanka Trump booed for praising her father at women's summit

Trash bins or flower pots? Saigon's smart refuse solution

Banned under Islamic State, toys are a welcome return in Mosul

 
go to top