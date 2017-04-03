The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese man arrested day after $44,000 bank heist
The armed robber was carrying a gun and a fake grenade, according to police.
Armed robbers seize jewels worth '4 million euros' from Paris Ritz
Paris's most high-profile recent jeweler theft was carried out in October 2016 against U.S. reality television ...
Vietnamese man aborts bank heist after gunshot sets alarm bells ringing
The hunt is on for the daring robber who said: 'I'll be dead sooner or later.'
November 30, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7
French man arrested for street robbery in Vietnam’s 'Little Paris'
The young foreigner allegedly snatched gadgets and cash from a 73-year-old man in Da Lat.
October 24, 2017 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
Captain Sidewalk offers to reimburse Indian couple robbed in Saigon
Saigon authorities are quick to act on foreigners' complaints, but local people don't always receive that level of commitment.
October 02, 2017 | 01:54 pm GMT+7
Masked man robs bank, flees with over $8,800 in southern Vietnam
He threatened staff with a gun before escaping unopposed with the money.
September 28, 2017 | 10:41 am GMT+7
Police arrest bank robbery suspect in southern Vietnam
The masked robber escaped unopposed with over $100,000 after threatening bank employees with a gun.
May 07, 2017 | 11:10 am GMT+7
Masked man robs Vietnamese bank, takes away nearly $90,000
The bank’s employees surrendered the cash at gunpoint.
April 27, 2017 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Here's what happened when a Saigon cabbie met a bag snatcher
Forget De Niro. This is the taxi driver who really saved the day.
April 23, 2017 | 05:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese woman arrested for robbing foreigner in Hanoi after a night out
The middle-aged woman stayed out drinking with the man until the early hours, before ransacking his apartment.
April 11, 2017 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam arrests three Colombians for $75,000 street snatch
They fled Hanoi after a robbery in February and were spotted while attempting to go to Laos.
April 03, 2017 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
Saigon police nab two foreigners for robbing Grab motorbike taxi driver
The suspects, one American and the other Indian, were taken into custody just three days after the robbery.
March 25, 2017 | 07:13 pm GMT+7
3 arrested for alleged pickpocketing on Saigon’s Tet flower street
Police have received reports of at least six snatching and pickpocketing incidents.
January 27, 2017 | 11:23 am GMT+7
8 foreigners in robbery gang arrested in Vietnam
Police say the gang distracted their victims and then grabbed their cash.
January 13, 2017 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
Kim Kardashian robbed at gunpoint in Paris, millions in jewels taken
Kim Kardashian has been held at gunpoint in Paris.
October 03, 2016 | 02:14 pm GMT+7
