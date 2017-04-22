The most read Vietnamese newspaper
land dispute
Vietnamese receives death sentence for shooting spree in land dispute
Dang Van Hien and accomplices shot and killed three people sent by a company to raze the land he used to grow crops.
Heated Hanoi land dispute signifies 'crisis of public confidence': lawmaker
The dispute escalated because residents had been ignored and treated like criminals, the National Assembly heard.
Hanoi police urge protesters implicated in dramatic land dispute to turn themselves in
But perhaps the most salient question has been glossed over: What will happen to the villagers if they don’t heed the police call?
October 14, 2017 | 02:03 am GMT+7
Ten Hanoi officials appeal prison sentences for stealing land from locals
One official is claiming he didn't do anything wrong, while the rest are saying their sentences are too harsh.
August 31, 2017 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Hanoi officials jailed for stealing land from local people
The case goes back more than two decades with 14 officials charged with siphoning off the land meant for local farmers.
August 09, 2017 | 07:25 pm GMT+7
Hanoi's disgruntled villagers to fight gov't decision over high-profile land dispute
Months after the tensions peaked with a hostage crisis, the city and the people still cannot reach an agreement.
July 26, 2017 | 01:14 pm GMT+7
Rebel Hanoians facing punishment for 'seizing' military land in prolonged dispute
An inspection found the residents spent years fighting for what belongs to the military.
July 07, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
14 Hanoi officials charged over land dispute that held nation captivated
The officials benefited from handing over military land to local residents, prosecutors say.
July 04, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Hanoi's high-profile land dispute comes under scrutiny after immunity pledge
The investigation will focus on the illegal detention of 38 officials and deliberate vandalism committed by disgruntled villagers.
June 13, 2017 | 09:30 pm GMT+7
Village dignitary out of hospital following Vietnam hostage crisis
The 82-year-old man suffered a broken thigh during his arrest over a high-profile land dispute that has rocked the nation.
May 03, 2017 | 10:30 pm GMT+7
Hanoi hostage crisis: The 37-year land dispute, explained
The week long hostage situation has ended. Let's take a look at what actually happened as inspection into the land dispute in Hanoi's suburban village is on.
April 22, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
Hanoi hostage crisis ends after mayor meets villagers, promises to solve land dispute
The last group of 19 police and official hostages were released on Saturday, one week after the dramatic event began.
April 22, 2017 | 03:28 pm GMT+7
Hanoi villagers release one more official hostage in week-long land deadlock
He was freed on health grounds, leaving 19 other officials and police officers still in detention.
April 21, 2017 | 12:05 pm GMT+7
Hanoi land dispute: Mayor urges disgruntled farmers to release hostages and remove blockades
Villagers have boycotted a meeting with Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung to discuss the hostage situation in My Duc District.
April 20, 2017 | 05:45 pm GMT+7
Hanoi villagers release first 15 police hostages as land dispute tension lingers
A group of 20 people are still being held since the weekend.
April 18, 2017 | 12:16 pm GMT+7
