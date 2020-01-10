Deadly clash erupts over land dispute in Hanoi

VnExpress International
Video
By VTV1   January 10, 2020 | 02:57 pm GMT+7
A festering land dispute in Dong Tam Commune in Hanoi's My Duc District claimed the lives of three policemen and a civilian on Thursday.

Vietnam land dispute Hanoi Dong Tam Village clash police civilian protest
 
