Deadly stabbing, clashes as tensions rise over Jerusalem holy site

It is considered the bloodiest spate of Israeli-Palestinian violence for years.

Hanoi urges villagers to release police 'held hostage' over land dispute

Over 30 people have been held hostage in a suburban village in Hanoi on Sunday.

Indonesia vows to stand firm after skirmishes with Chinese ships

Indonesia is determined to assert its exclusive right to a corner of the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) where there has been a run of skirmishes between Indonesian navy ...
June 20, 2016 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
 
