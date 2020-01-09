VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Three police officers, one civilian killed in Hanoi lingering land dispute

By Ba Do   January 9, 2020 | 03:02 pm GMT+7

Three policemen and a civilian were killed Thursday in a clash at a controversial military airport construction site in Hanoi.

A road running through Dong Tam Commune in My Duc District, Hanoi, January 9, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Duc.

A road running through Dong Tam Commune in My Duc District, Hanoi, January 9, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Duc.

The clash took place a week after some units of the Ministry of National Defense, in collaboration with local authorities, began building a fence for the Mieu Mon military airport in Dong Tam Commune, My Duc District, 40 km (25 miles) south of the capital, the Ministry of Public Security said.

"On Thursday morning, some people resisted, using hand-grenades, petrol bombs and knives to attack police forces, fighting officers on duty and disrupting public order," the ministry said on its website. As a result, three policemen and a civilian died and another person was injured.

"Authorities have launched an investigation into the case and have arrested the lawbreakers," the ministry said.

To An Xo, spokesman of Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security, said the incident in Dong Tam was under control and police forces continue to be present at the scene to maintain stability.

Regarding the number of people arrested, Xo said an announcement would be made later.

At present, construction of the fence is being carried out in line with the land plan covering more than 236 hectares in communes of: My Luong, Tran Phu, Dong Lac in Chuong My District and Dong Tam in My Duc District, Xo said.

The wall being built around Mieu Mon military airport in Dong Mon Commune, My Duc District, Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress.

The wall being built around Mieu Mon military airport in Dong Tam Commune, My Duc District, Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress.

Long-standing dispute

The land in question has been a subject of major controversy and a long-standing dispute.

Protestors have said that they were not properly informed that the land was transferred to the military at some point. Generations of villages had been cultivating crops on an area of 50 hectares of 146 acres under dispute, paying land use fees and taxes to the government, they’d said.

In mid-April 2017, Hanoi police detained four people from Dong Tam for allegedly breaking land-use regulations.

Upset villagers then took 38 police officers and government officials hostage in a communal house to protest work on the military airport.

According to the authorities, the dispute had been lingering for years and came to a boil in February 2017, when military-owned telecom giant Viettel started work on building the airport.

While villagers said it was their agricultural land, officials said the land belonged to the military.

The standoff was resolved a week later, when Nguyen Duc Chung, Hanoi’s Chairman, visited the village and negotiated with the locals to obtain the release of the officials.

In early July 2017, local government inspectors announced that the land in Dong Tam has always belonged to the military. The inspectors also asked Hanoi police to work with the defense ministry to punish individuals for wrongful management and use of military land.

While land disputes are not uncommon in Vietnam, it is the first time in years that policemen have been killed in one.

Related News:

Dong Tam land dispute

Policemen doused with petrol, set on fire in Hanoi clash: deputy minister

Policemen doused with petrol, set on fire in Hanoi clash: deputy minister

20 investigated for murder in clash with Hanoi police

20 investigated for murder in clash with Hanoi police

Probe launched into fatal police-civilian clash in Hanoi

Probe launched into fatal police-civilian clash in Hanoi

See more
Tags: Dong Tam Village police officers clash Hanoi Mieu Mon Airport protests Hanoi land dispute
 
Read more
30 arrested after fatal police, civilian clash in Hanoi

30 arrested after fatal police, civilian clash in Hanoi

Vietnam verifying information on Chinese vessel approaching its waters

Vietnam verifying information on Chinese vessel approaching its waters

Vietnam calls for fair, sustainable use of Mekong River resources

Vietnam calls for fair, sustainable use of Mekong River resources

Vietnam chairs Security Council meeting for the first time

Vietnam chairs Security Council meeting for the first time

Higher drunk driving fines working, hospitals say

Higher drunk driving fines working, hospitals say

Vietnam stops sending workers to Middle East amid US-Iran tensions

Vietnam stops sending workers to Middle East amid US-Iran tensions

Party inspectors urge for punishment against former deputy PM for steel project violations

Party inspectors urge for punishment against former deputy PM for steel project violations

Four Laotians arrested for smuggling 60,000 ecstasy pills

Four Laotians arrested for smuggling 60,000 ecstasy pills

 
go to top