police
Vietnam arrests former senior police official for organizing gambling
He is allegedly linked to a recently busted transnational, multi-million dollar gambling ring that has about 8 million players.
American national knocked out after food complaints at Vietnam restaurant
Arguments over food quality at a Da Lat restaurant escalated into violence and left at least one female tourist ...
Vietnamese dog thieves arrested after shooting police to escape
One is detained under resistance charges while another has been put into a rehab center after positive drug test result.
March 03, 2018 | 11:29 am GMT+7
Vietnam urges US to investigate murder of citizen in San Francisco
American police reported the murder of the 23-year-old woman from Ho Chi Minh City last month.
March 02, 2018 | 09:54 am GMT+7
Vietnam cops seize $2.5 million heroin in China border drug bust
Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for narcotics from the 'Golden Triangle' covering Laos, Thailand and Myanmar
February 26, 2018 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
5 found dead in suspected murder in Saigon house
A couple and their three children were found dead around the house, their bodies decomposing.
February 15, 2018 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Traffic cop taken for a ride on hood of taxi in Hanoi
The driver decided he didn't want a parking ticket and drove off at high speed with an officer clinging to his cab.
February 08, 2018 | 01:34 pm GMT+7
Police told to spend more time patrolling streets during Vietnam’s biggest holiday
As well as the celebrations, Lunar New Year is also known for a spike in traffic accidents and deaths.
February 05, 2018 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
US arrests 9 for car burglary to resell in Vietnam: reports
Two were arrested as they attempted to board a flight carrying hundreds of stolen electronic devices to Vietnam last week.
February 03, 2018 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Police to patrol Vietnam’s biggest airport in bid to beef up security
Two petrol bombs were planted at Tan Son Nhat Airport last year by a subversive group.
January 31, 2018 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese police spark outrage for publicly shaming sex workers
The officers could face charges for humiliating the women on Phu Quoc Island.
January 31, 2018 | 12:43 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s Communist Party wants ‘absolute, direct’ control over police
Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong praised the force for solving major corruption cases and bringing powerful people to justice.
January 16, 2018 | 01:46 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese cop shoots man dead over family affair
The officer was beating the man with a gun when the fatal shot was fired, according to a police report.
January 08, 2018 | 11:06 am GMT+7
Vietnam cops seize $3 mln heroin hidden in tea packets
It's the largest recorded haul of the country, a key transit point in the 'Golden Triangle'.
January 04, 2018 | 05:06 pm GMT+7
Man arrested as smelly socks unleash chaos on Indian bus
'He was arrested on charges of causing public nuisance and later released on bail,' police said.
December 03, 2017 | 09:24 am GMT+7
