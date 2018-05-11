VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Tears and frustration at Ho Chi Minh City meeting with Thu Thiem residents

By Duc Huy   May 11, 2018 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Displaced constituents voiced their grievances at the meeting with the city's legislators.

Thu Thiem planning

HCMC residents in heated debate with officials over urban area project

HCMC residents in heated debate with officials over urban area project

Urban drama: Thu Thiem residents fight for their homes after planning map goes missing

Urban drama: Thu Thiem residents fight for their homes after planning map goes missing

The tale of Saigon's Thu Thiem Peninsula

The tale of Saigon's Thu Thiem Peninsula

See more

Tags:

Ho Chi Minh City thủ thiêm urbanization development land dispute Vietnam Thu Thiem Peninsula
 
View more

Erosion attacks popular Vietnamese beach

Huge fissure opens on rumbling Hawaiian volcano

Into the deep: A dream adventure into Son Doong's little sister, Tu Lan Cave

Hanoi power firm pledges to end blackout nightmares this summer

 
go to top