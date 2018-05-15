VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Erosion attacks popular Vietnamese beach

By Tu Huynh   May 15, 2018 | 02:06 pm GMT+7
Sunbathing and swimming are sinking with the rest of Ham Tien Beach.
Tags: Vietnam Mui Ne Vietnam travel erosion environment protection
 
View more

Vietnam PM visits fish market to support farmers amid sea row

Mind-controlled robot arm for disabled invented by two junior students

Vietnam pilots autonomous aircraft to detect illegal logging, wildfire

Decoration gate collapses on Saigon walking street, injures one

 
go to top