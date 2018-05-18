The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
How Vietnam's railway loses momentum from past glory
8 June 2018
Thunderstorms knock down trees, send Saigon traffic into chaos
7 June 2018
When in Hue, take a tour in the old Pagoda of the Celestial Lady
7 June 2018
Five dead tiger cubs found on way to wine brewers in Vietnam
7 June 2018
Swine flu in Ho Chi Minh City under control
6 June 2018
Vietnam pilots autonomous aircraft to detect illegal logging, wildfire
By
Tu Huynh
May 18, 2018 | 10:08 am GMT+7
'With these cameras, the airplane can detect targets from 3,000 meters height.'
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
Binh Thuan
aviation
autonomous aircraft
wildlife
illegal logging
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Take a wild night out in Vietnam's Cat Tien National Park
(Another) bizarre food in Vietnam: Behind the crunchy sound of cicadas
Vietnam PM visits fish market to support farmers amid sea row
Mind-controlled robot arm for disabled invented by two junior students
Reading:
Vietnam pilots autonomous aircraft to detect illegal logging, wildfire
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World