Tag
illegal logging
6 Vietnamese workers arrested for illegal logging in Taiwan
The group is accused of breaking their registered work contracts and cutting down protected trees to sell to criminal organizations.
Taiwanese police arrest Vietnamese man for illegally logging, CNA says
The police said he ran away from his legal job more than two years ago.
Timber poachers claim 934 ha of forest in nine months
Authorities busted nearly 1,600 illegal logging operations between January and September.
October 23, 2016 | 09:03 pm GMT+7