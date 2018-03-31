VnExpress International
Protection forest bleeds out under rangers' nose in Vietnam

By Dac Thanh   March 31, 2018 | 11:06 am GMT+7

Large-scale logging has been going on for half a year now but officials only found out on Friday.

A part of Song Kon, a protection forest in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam, has turned into timber under the hands of poachers.
The situation was discovered on Friday when the provincial authorities, led by its vice chairman, took a tour to the forest to check on illegal logging.
As many as 33 big trees have been cut down.
This tree used to stand more than 10 meters (32.8 feet). Now it is cut into three logs.
This one has a diameter of more than one meter. “Poachers have cut down big trees for months but somehow the authorities did not find out,” a local told VnExpress.
A piece of timber that stretches four meters long, one meter wide. Police have identified five local poachers involved in the logging and will look further into the case to see if any rangers or local officials have let it happen without doing anything. These poachers camped inside the forest for days, cutting the trees into pieces and have buffaloes carry the timber out of the forest, investigation found.
Ho Van Minh, director of the forest management board, has admitted to "shortcomings" in his job. "Inadequate surveillance has caused this large-scale deforestation to happen," Minh said.
Song Kon protection forest from afar. The province has urged police to investigate further and pledged to punish any rangers or officials responsible.

