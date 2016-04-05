The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Binh Thuan
Birds of a feather flock together to Vietnam's last island outpost
The tiny uninhabited island off Binh Thuan Province attracts thousands of birds every summer.
Vietnam's southern province to get $4 bln investment in clean energy
A new array of electricity projects is expected to propel Binh Thuan Province to become a major power hub.
Vietnamese justice official causes uproar by vandalizing Da Lat cherry tree
She blames the driver for breaking off the branch.
March 05, 2017 | 06:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s first Winter Games team trains on... sand
The country's snowless climate hasn’t stopped Vietnamese athletes from preparing for the Asian Winter Games.
February 07, 2017 | 03:29 pm GMT+7
Floating ghost ship found by Vietnamese fishermen
Vietnamese anglers have towed in a mysterious ship after discovering it abandoned off the south-central coast.
November 17, 2016 | 11:53 am GMT+7
In central Vietnam, a dreamlike road by the blue ocean and white sand dunes
The 50-kilometer road in Binh Thuan Province will give you an out-of-this-world journey.
October 11, 2016 | 10:35 am GMT+7
For your feet only: Vietnam’s most splendid trekking route
With contrasting weathers converging from both sides and mixed terrains, the route linking Lam Dong Plain to coastal Binh Thuan, Ta Nang - Phan Dung, has accumulated its own ...
May 17, 2016 | 09:28 pm GMT+7
Devastating El Nino to die down by end of June
The El Nino phenomenon is forecast to lose the deadly ferocity it has displayed this year by the end of June, and Vietnam is expecting normal weather patterns to return, said the ...
May 10, 2016 | 08:17 am GMT+7
Binh Thuan camp site provides pristine path to paradise
Coco Beachcamp on La Gi Beach in Binh Thuan province is situated 180 kilometers to the east of Saigon, and offers visitors a back-to-nature experience.
April 06, 2016 | 08:08 am GMT+7
