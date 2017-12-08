The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales
The reclusive pangolin has become the most trafficked mammal on earth due to soaring demand in China and Vietnam.
Singapore seizes 3.5 tons of ivory en route to Vietnam
The shipment arrived from Nigeria and could have fetched $2.5 million on the black market.
Vietnamese man jailed in Singapore for smuggling rhino horn
The rhino horn pieces were cut from three horns from at least two black rhinos.
February 26, 2018 | 06:11 pm GMT+7
One in 20 of South Africa's rhinos slaughtered in 2017
Demand for rhino horn surged in newly-affluent Asian countries, such as Vietnam.
January 26, 2018 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Ivory Coast seizes huge haul of elephant tusks en route to Vietnam
Around 600 kg of pangolin scales collected were also destined for Asia.
January 26, 2018 | 10:28 am GMT+7
Shark fins on Vietnamese embassy roof in Chile bought by diplomat's relative: statement
The official statement by the embassy claims the fins were purchased at a market in Santiago.
January 23, 2018 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnam investigating reports of shark fins being dried on embassy roof in Chile
Photos appear to show over 100 fins on the roof of the embassy, and locals have been complaining that something smells fishy.
January 22, 2018 | 03:23 pm GMT+7
Thai police arrest Vietnamese 'kingpin' in wildlife trafficking
A Vietnamese national was arrested on Friday evening over the smuggling of 14 rhino horns worth around $1 million from Africa to Thailand.
January 20, 2018 | 03:38 pm GMT+7
Clash with humans feared as wild elephants forage for food in southern Vietnam
The big animals came out of the jungle to fruit and cassava fields almost every night in December.
January 03, 2018 | 10:08 am GMT+7
Where the wild things are: 115 new animal species discovered in Vietnam, Mekong neighbors
New lizard and frog species are heavily threatened by human agriculture and industrial activities.
December 19, 2017 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
Vietnam in top 10 countries for pangolin trafficking as new routes open up: study
Smugglers use dozens of new routes for the illegal pangolin trade every year, driving the mammal toward extinction.
December 15, 2017 | 09:55 am GMT+7
Vietnamese man nabbed for killing rare monkeys in protected park
The population of Hatinh langurs has shrunk by half in less than 40 years.
December 08, 2017 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
Actually, Trump was not served shark fin soup in Vietnam
‘If we'd served shark fin soup we'd have damaged the environment, which should be completely avoided.’
November 16, 2017 | 11:12 am GMT+7
Police raid uncovers tiger, rare monkeys being boiled down for medicine in southern Vietnam
The head and jaw of the tiger were later found in the house.
November 10, 2017 | 10:46 am GMT+7
Malaysia rescues 140 pangolins from suspected smugglers
Despite concerted efforts to clamp down on trafficking, the illegal pangolin trade remains a major problem.
November 08, 2017 | 05:33 pm GMT+7
