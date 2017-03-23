The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
erosion
Vietnamese man sentenced to 3 years in jail for threatening to murder officials
The man's sand dredging firm had been shut down while others had been allowed to continue operating illegally.
How climate change, hydropower dams are killing the Mekong Delta
Vietnam is trying to hold back climate change effects before they could take away the entire Mekong Delta.
Vietnam’s Mekong Delta may be wiped out in 100 years
Officials have warned of a bleak future for the country's rice basket.
September 26, 2017 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
River erosion pulls down 5 houses in Ho Chi Minh City; more families at risk
The disaster sent 27 running for their lives in the middle of the night.
June 27, 2017 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
Fear of erosion spreads to Saigon after riverbank road cracks
Some locals have evacuated the area for fear their houses will be washed into the river.
June 01, 2017 | 11:13 am GMT+7
Fearing further erosion, Vietnam’s Mekong Delta residents fight sand exploitation
Locals are in uproar after An Giang announced sand dredging plans to save one commune from sliding into the river at the expense of another.
May 28, 2017 | 02:20 pm GMT+7
New hydropower plants spell disaster for Vietnam's Mekong Delta
The future of over 20 million Mekong residents is at stake.
May 21, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Second province in southern Vietnam declares emergency over erosion
Hundreds of homes in the Mekong Delta are on the verge of collapse as the region continues to see its river banks eroded.
April 30, 2017 | 02:01 pm GMT+7
Erosion sinks its teeth into Vietnam's Mekong Delta
The devastating mudslide last week may be a sign of things to come.
April 26, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents trembling after river swallows houses
Erosion is ever-increasingly 'deforming' Vietnam's rice basket.
April 25, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
Sunny and sandy again: Hoi An's famous beach recovers from erosion
An effort seems to be working, but many want to see a full recovery before they celebrate.
March 23, 2017 | 12:26 pm GMT+7