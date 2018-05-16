VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Decoration gate collapses on Saigon walking street, injures one

By Nguyen Diep   May 16, 2018 | 10:08 am GMT+7
The gate was put up for the city's Reunification anniversary.
Tags: Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Hue pedestrian street Vien Dong Import Export Investment Corporation
 
View more

(Another) bizarre food in Vietnam: Behind the crunchy sound of cicadas

Vietnam PM visits fish market to support farmers amid sea row

Mind-controlled robot arm for disabled invented by two junior students

Vietnam pilots autonomous aircraft to detect illegal logging, wildfire

 
go to top