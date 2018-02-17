The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Live-action extravaganza in Hoi An sets two Vietnamese records
The show is reliving the ancient town's 400-year rise from a small village to a vibrant trade hub.
Exploring Vietnam’s ‘Underground Palace’
At 31.4 kilometers long, Paradise Cave is the longest dry cave in Asia.
Experience Hinduism at this temple in the heart of Saigon
Built by Vietnam's first Indian settlers in the late 19th century, Mariamman Temple is open daily to visitors.
March 21, 2018 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Vietnamese ministry orders removal of giant concrete staircase from World Heritage site
The project was deemed illegal from the start but local authorities failed to stop it from going ahead.
March 20, 2018 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
The walkway is part of a project being funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency with $6 million.
March 20, 2018 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Crossing Vietnam on foot with $5, a guitar and a smile
2,300km is no walk in the park by any stretch of the imagination.
March 19, 2018 | 03:29 pm GMT+7
Murals along Hanoi street take visitors back to the 1980s
Colorful murals depicting Hanoi during the subsidy era have transformed a once shabby street in the capital.
March 15, 2018 | 08:46 pm GMT+7
'Mysterious' Vietnamese island a paradise tourists haven't ruined yet
Con Dao has avoided the tourist trap and retained its pristine, untouched beauty, say global media outlets.
March 15, 2018 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Sail in style to world-renowned Ha Long Bay with luxury cruise liners
Indulge yourself with a brand new and spectacular cruise experience to Ha Long Bay.
March 12, 2018 | 11:30 am GMT+7
Vietnamese beach town warns tourists of savage rip currents
Drunk swimmers sometimes ignore the lifeguards in an attempt to show off on Vung Tau's coast.
March 02, 2018 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese passport makes minor gain, still among world’s least powerful
Most economies are opening up, but some countries such as the U.S. have adopted a more 'immigration-hostile policy.'
March 01, 2018 | 10:32 am GMT+7
On Hanoi's giant lake, amateurs stir up colorful boat race
More than 400 contestants gathered for the first rowing race on the West Lake.
February 24, 2018 | 03:46 pm GMT+7
A real-life love story hidden in century-old Vietnamese house
The house is living witness to a sad yet intense romance between a French girl and a Chinese Vietnamese man that became a best-selling novel.
February 22, 2018 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
11 places for coffee break from Tet party spree
These coffee shops in Hanoi and Saigon open through the holiday, offering a quick escape from beer parties.
February 17, 2018 | 10:43 am GMT+7
Vietnam puts on its best dress for Year of the Dog
Hanoi and Saigon have brought out stylish banners and pretty flowers for the big holiday.
February 10, 2018 | 01:51 pm GMT+7
