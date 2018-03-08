VnExpress International
Tag environment protection
Singapore seizes 3.5 tons of ivory en route to Vietnam

The shipment arrived from Nigeria and could have fetched $2.5 million on the black market.

Pedal-power purifies polluted Saigon canal

Local residents are jumping on cycling machines to pump clean water back into stinking waterway.
 
