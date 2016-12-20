The most read Vietnamese newspaper
HCMC to raise traffic fines, tobacco tax using new-found power: top leader
The city has been given more autonomy but many people are worried it will attract a wave of migration.
Saigon falls short in global safety ranking
The city and its Southeast Asian peers Jakarta and Manila prop up the index in the bottom 10.
Saigon slams door on gov't plan to build small apartments amid spiraling urbanization
The city says it does not want to create 'elevated slums' or risk further overcrowding.
September 13, 2017 | 11:47 am GMT+7
The expat zone: A day in Thao Dien, Saigon’s riverside enclave
The once sleepy backwater is the epitome of change, where you can now find Western restaurants, luxury homes, and ‘Little Vietnam.’
June 11, 2017 | 06:45 am GMT+7
1,000 trees to come down as Hanoi axes green space for road expansion
Trees that have taken decades to grow will be sacrificed as urbanization once again takes priority over the environment.
June 01, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
The workers who build and fix the world
Underground or high up in the air, these are the ones putting together every home, bridge, tower and rail line of our cities.
May 27, 2017 | 07:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnam remains kingdom of motorbikes as sales rev up in 2016
Although there is much talk of a saturated motorbike market in Vietnam, the motorbike is here to stay.
January 13, 2017 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
Da Nang seeks solutions to choking gridlock
Congestion has become a serious problem in the central city due to rapid urbanization and widespread use of private vehicles.
January 12, 2017 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Housing crisis brews in Vietnam as low-income homebuyers forgotten
Industry leaders warn that the market will suffer a severe imbalance in supply if developers keep chasing after upscale buyers.
January 10, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's population forecast to reach 100 million by 2025
While population growth has slowed, the country is grappling with a slew of problems, including gender imbalance and an aging workforce.
January 04, 2017 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
Men defy death and gravity high above Saigon’s streets
Cleaning skyscraper windows is not a job for the faint-hearted.
December 20, 2016 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Skyscrapers are not working for Da Nang: official
High-rise buildings have brought a large number of residents into a small area and worsened traffic congestion in the city.
December 09, 2016 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
'We can't wait to get out of here': This is how life goes in Saigon slums
Thousands of migrant workers and their families cram themselves in shabby shelters along the city's canals.
November 29, 2016 | 11:59 am GMT+7
Saigon keeps calm and carries on amid floods and high tides
A rural penninsula in the city's Binh Thanh District has grown accustomed to an annual invasion of floodwater.
October 18, 2016 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Exhibition: Hanoi - Future Metropolis
l'Espace
August 26, 2016 | 11:00 am GMT+7
