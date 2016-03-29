The most read Vietnamese newspaper
divorce
Kinky 'Fifty shades' sex and porn linked to divorce in Iran
Divorce has doubled in Iran over the last decade as more men are learning about sex through porn and imitating violent scenarios.
Muslim divorce law 'unconstitutional', rules India's top court
The law allows Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering the word 'talaq' three times.
FBI clears Brad Pitt over abuse claim
'No charges have been filed in this matter.'
November 23, 2016 | 09:57 am GMT+7
Brad Pitt hasn't answered divorce petition: reports
The oldest son, Maddox, refused to see his father on October 8.
October 22, 2016 | 09:38 am GMT+7
Brad Pitt to have drug tests in deal with Jolie to see kids
The temporary agreement was the first breakthrough in the bitter split between the superstar couple.
October 01, 2016 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt: attorney
Actress Angelina Jolie has filed for a divorce from actor Brad Pitt, her attorney said in a statement on Tuesday.
September 20, 2016 | 10:27 pm GMT+7
Hearing in Amber Heard restraining order against Johnny Depp called off
A hearing on the restraining order obtained by Amber Heard against Johnny Depp, in a divorce between the celebrity couple in which Heard has accused Depp of abuse, was called off ...
June 17, 2016 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Depp's daughter, former partner deny abuse allegations
Johnny Depp's daughter defended the Oscar-nominated star on Sunday, after his wife accused him of abuse and filed for divorce.
May 30, 2016 | 09:57 am GMT+7
Johnny Depp ordered to stay away from wife over abuse claim
Johnny Depp was hit with a restraining order on Friday after his wife appeared in court with a black eye, accusing the Oscar-nominated star of assaulting her.
May 28, 2016 | 06:33 pm GMT+7
Amber Heard files for divorce from Johnny Depp -media
Actress Amber Heard has filed for divorce from husband Johnny Depp after just 15 months of marriage, several media outlets reported on Wednesday.
May 26, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Israel's 'chained women' fight for right to divorce
They are known as Israel's "chained women" - the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of wives denied a divorce by their husbands and prevented from breaking free by the country's use of ...
March 29, 2016 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
