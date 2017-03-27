VnExpress International
South Sudan
Vietnam’s peacekeeping force plans 70-strong hospital in South Sudan

Vietnam has sent 20 peacekeepers to conflict zones in Africa since 2013.

Death toll from fighting in S.Sudan's Great Lakes rises to 170

The inter-clan fighting has become a new source of violence in a country devastated by a four-year civil war.

Crocodiles, pythons and militias: South Sudan's children risk death for school

One of the most common reasons for non-attendance is the long distance students have to walk to school.
November 27, 2017 | 04:09 pm GMT+7

Through exercise, girls in South Sudan learn about peace and self-worth

A girls-only sports club is helping to foster team spirit and hopes to promote peace in a country divided by conflict.
June 29, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7

Hundreds of thousands of children in S. Sudan hungry as drought bites

The United Nations has declared a famine in some parts of South Sudan, where nearly half the population - some 5.5 million people, face food shortages. South Sudan has been hit by ...
March 28, 2017 | 08:29 am GMT+7

Vietnamese peacekeepers reveal reality of South Sudan conflict

They recall their work in a country where 10-year-old boys know how to fire an AK.
March 27, 2017 | 02:19 pm GMT+7
 
