Vietnam’s peacekeeping force plans 70-strong hospital in South Sudan
Vietnam has sent 20 peacekeepers to conflict zones in Africa since 2013.
Death toll from fighting in S.Sudan's Great Lakes rises to 170
The inter-clan fighting has become a new source of violence in a country devastated by a four-year civil war.
Crocodiles, pythons and militias: South Sudan's children risk death for school
One of the most common reasons for non-attendance is the long distance students have to walk to school.
November 27, 2017 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
Through exercise, girls in South Sudan learn about peace and self-worth
A girls-only sports club is helping to foster team spirit and hopes to promote peace in a country divided by conflict.
June 29, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7
Hundreds of thousands of children in S. Sudan hungry as drought bites
The United Nations has declared a famine in some parts of South Sudan, where nearly half the population - some 5.5 million people, face food shortages. South Sudan has been hit by ...
March 28, 2017 | 08:29 am GMT+7
Vietnamese peacekeepers reveal reality of South Sudan conflict
They recall their work in a country where 10-year-old boys know how to fire an AK.
March 27, 2017 | 02:19 pm GMT+7