VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam to send military doctors to South Sudan for first time as UN peacekeepers

By Phan Anh   September 29, 2018 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam to send military doctors to South Sudan for first time as UN peacekeepers
UN peacekeepers in South Sudan. Photo acquired by VnExpress

Vietnam will send 63 military doctors and medical equipment to South Sudan as part of the United Nations peacekeeping forces next week.

The decision was officiated in a memorandum between Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the U.N. Dang Dinh Quy and U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Field Support Atul Khare at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., Wednesday, according to a statement on the Vietnamese government news portal.

Most of the 63 doctors were from the HCMC-based Military Hospital 175, and they will take over a U.N. field hospital belonging to the U.K. in South Sudan.

This will be the first time Vietnam deploys its military doctors as part of the U.N. peacekeeping forces.

The see-off ceremony is expected to commence on October 1 at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam has widened its presence in the U.N. Peacekeeping Forces to fill in more positions and attend more operations in Africa. As of June, 20 Vietnamese officers are participating in U.N. peacekeeping operations in Central Africa and South Sudan.

The country is also actively campaigning to be elected a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council for the 2020-2021 term.

Asia-Pacific nations in May had agreed to nominate Vietnam to this position. Vietnam will join the vote in June next year.

If elected, it will be the second time Vietnam holds such a position after the 2008-2009 term.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese South Sudan UN United Nations peacekeeping field hospital military doctor Military Hospital 175
 
Read more
Vietnam investigates unauthorized ‘zero dollar’ mass gathering

Vietnam investigates unauthorized ‘zero dollar’ mass gathering

Vietnam will help stabilize Indo-Pacific region: US experts

Vietnam will help stabilize Indo-Pacific region: US experts

Weekly roundup: State funeral, airport expansion, trade war threats and more

Weekly roundup: State funeral, airport expansion, trade war threats and more

Saigon downpour submerges roads, gets weekend off to a dismal start

Saigon downpour submerges roads, gets weekend off to a dismal start

Indian warship arrives in Ho Chi Minh City

Indian warship arrives in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam's nascent rave scene reeling after drug deaths

Vietnam's nascent rave scene reeling after drug deaths

Vietnamese PM backs central role for UN in human progress

Vietnamese PM backs central role for UN in human progress

 
go to top