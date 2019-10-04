Vietnamese field hospital in South Sudan wins praise for yeoman service

A doctor at Vietnam's field hospital in South Sudan treats a local patient. Photo courtesy of the hospital.

Set up a year ago, the hospital has also helped airlift patients requiring more intensive treatment to higher level hospitals.

In addition, the hospital's staff has conducted training programs for local medical units in collaboration with U.N. personnel.

Commanders at Bentiu base and the U.N. mission in the country have highly commended the field hospital's work in the face of tough challenges including limited facilities, harsh weather conditions and risks of infections.

Lieutenant-General Shailesh Tinaikar, who heads the U.N. mission in South Sudan, congratulated the hospital staff and handed over a certificate for their good performance.

In October 2018, 63 Vietnamese doctors arrived in conflict-ridden South Sudan to man the field hospital. This October, new personnel from Vietnam will continue their colleagues' mission.

Vietnam had first joined the peacekeeping effort in South Sudan in June 2014, deploying 27 officers.