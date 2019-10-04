VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese field hospital in South Sudan wins praise for yeoman service

By Hoang Thuy   October 4, 2019 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese field hospital in South Sudan wins praise for yeoman service
A doctor at Vietnam's field hospital in South Sudan treats a local patient. Photo courtesy of the hospital.

Vietnam's field hospital in South Sudan has won praise for successfully treating 1,800 patients, including severe cases of intestinal caseation and malignant malaria.

Set up a year ago, the hospital has also helped airlift patients requiring more intensive treatment to higher level hospitals.

In addition, the hospital's staff has conducted training programs for local medical units in collaboration with U.N. personnel.

Commanders at Bentiu base and the U.N. mission in the country have highly commended the field hospital's work in the face of tough challenges including limited facilities, harsh weather conditions and risks of infections.

Lieutenant-General Shailesh Tinaikar, who heads the U.N. mission in South Sudan, congratulated the hospital staff and handed over a certificate for their good performance.

In October 2018, 63 Vietnamese doctors arrived in conflict-ridden South Sudan to man the field hospital. This October, new personnel from Vietnam will continue their colleagues' mission.

Vietnam had first joined the peacekeeping effort in South Sudan in June 2014, deploying 27 officers.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam South Sudan UN peacekeepers field hospital army humanitarian aid
 
Read more
'Victimless crime' notion in Vietnam undermines wildlife trafficking fight

'Victimless crime' notion in Vietnam undermines wildlife trafficking fight

Russian man stabbed to death in Vietnam beach town

Russian man stabbed to death in Vietnam beach town

MWG eyes 50 pct wristwatch market share next year

MWG eyes 50 pct wristwatch market share next year

Vietnamese lawmakers remain insistent workers should work less

Vietnamese lawmakers remain insistent workers should work less

China declines to rescue damaged Vietnamese vessel at sea

China declines to rescue damaged Vietnamese vessel at sea

HCMC begins 14-month project to upgrade flood-prone street

HCMC begins 14-month project to upgrade flood-prone street

Hanoi to fine smokers at 30 public landmarks

Hanoi to fine smokers at 30 public landmarks

 
go to top