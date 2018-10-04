VnExpress International
Vietnamese doctors arrive in South Sudan on historic mission

By Staff reporters   October 4, 2018 | 07:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s first ever medical team to take part in U.N. peacekeeping operations have landed in conflict-ridden South Sudan.

