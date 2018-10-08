The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
All section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
This is where AFF final match will be held
14 Dec 2018
Football season madness, another reason why you should visit Vietnam
14 Dec 2018
The loneliness of Vietnam’s younger generation
13 Dec 2018
AFF final highlights: Vietnam score 2-2 draw in first leg with Malaysia
12 Dec 2018
New face in town: baby giraffe born in Saigon zoo
11 Dec 2018
Chinese duck noodle stew in Saigon
Chinese duck noodle stew in Saigon
Chinese duck noodle stew in Saigon
By
Di Vy
October 8, 2018 | 10:56 am GMT+7
This family-run restaurant in Phu Nhuan District has been serving the Hoa-community’s signature dish for nearly 80 years.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Chinese food
Vietnam
Saigon
duck noodle stew
Vietnam food
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Silk production in Vietnam: from mulberry planting to silk worm farming
Woman who rescues dogs from the frying pan
Malaysia suspends chili import from Vietnam due to pesticide residues
These giant loaves in Mekong Delta are the real super bread
Reading:
Chinese duck noodle stew in Saigon
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World