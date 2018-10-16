The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Video
Silk production in Vietnam: from mulberry planting to silk worm farming
By
Dang Khoa, Xuan Ngoc, Thanh Huyen
October 16, 2018
Watch the silk farming in action in the southern coastal province of Khanh Hoa.
Tags:
Vietnam
silk
silk worms
mulberry
textile
fabric
cloth
