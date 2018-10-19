VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Hanoi takes steps to improve air quality
 
 

Hanoi takes steps to improve air quality

Hanoi takes steps to improve air quality

By Deutsche Welle   October 19, 2018 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
Hanoi is actively tackling its air pollution problem, banning scooters and motorcycles by 2030, and also investing heavily in public transport.

Tags:

Vietnam Hanoi air quality pollution public transport
 
View more

Smartphones mean big business in India

Men cause far more accidents, scoff at women’s driving skills

The jammed megacity: Here is how Ho Chi Minh City’s rush hour nightmare looks like

Vietnam’s watermelon farmers turn flooding challenge into an opportunity

 
go to top