VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Smartphones mean big business in India
 
 

Smartphones mean big business in India

Smartphones mean big business in India

By Reuters   October 25, 2018 | 05:24 pm GMT+7
India’s booming mobile communications industry could soon rival China's as big brands move into the country.

Tags:

Smartphones India China mobile communications industry
 
View more

Fluffy dogs and their groomers vie for top prize at HCMC contest

Edible snakes at Vietnam seafood market

Explore the ‘Kingdom of fermented fish’ in Mekong Delta

Vietnamese youth give extra wings to Flappy Bird

 
go to top