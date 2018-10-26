VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Explore the ‘Kingdom of fermented fish’ in Mekong Delta
 
 

Explore the ‘Kingdom of fermented fish’ in Mekong Delta

Explore the ‘Kingdom of fermented fish’ in Mekong Delta

By Phong Vinh   October 26, 2018 | 08:33 pm GMT+7
Chau Doc Market in An Giang Province, southern Vietnam, is where visitors can get a true taste of Mekong Delta via fermented fish dishes.

Tags:

Vietnam fermented fish Chau Doc Market Mekong Delta An Giang Province
 
View more

Tiny class in Central Highlands teaches English to ethnic minority children

China to build replica ship of the Titanic

Fluffy dogs and their groomers vie for top prize at HCMC contest

Edible snakes at Vietnam seafood market

 
go to top