VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Fluffy dogs and their groomers vie for top prize at HCMC contest
 
 

Fluffy dogs and their groomers vie for top prize at HCMC contest

Fluffy dogs and their groomers vie for top prize at HCMC contest

By Duc Huy   October 30, 2018 | 09:27 am GMT+7
Although it was a groomers' festival, these puppies stole the show.

Tags:

Ho Chi Minh City dogs and cats Vietnam animal lovers
 
View more

Saigon backpacker street goes all out for Halloween

Humans are pooping out plastic, study finds

Tiny class in Central Highlands teaches English to ethnic minority children

China to build replica ship of the Titanic

 
go to top