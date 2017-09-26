The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Mekong Delta
Mekong Delta entrepreneurs tap into fresh water business as salinization takes over
Ben Tre Province, the front line of saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, is asking for $2.6m to fight salinization.
Thousands scramble for luck amid chaos in Vietnam's Mekong Delta
Locals in Long An Province let loose at a festival with sacred offerings up for grabs.
Once thriving floating market gasping for air in Vietnam's Mekong Delta
Plans are in place to revive Nga Bay Market, but critics say it's too late to save the floundering vendors from drowning in a river of bureaucracy.
March 04, 2018 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Tired of thick snow and frostbite? Vietnam has the answer to your winter blues
'Winter is here' rarely makes sense in Vietnam, where the sun isn't scared to shine.
March 02, 2018 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
Floating market carries Tet spirit in Vietnam’s rural south
Fresh pork, watermelons and golden chrysanthemums are not glamorous, they’re essential.
February 13, 2018 | 11:34 am GMT+7
Southern Vietnam prepares for Typhoon Tembin to hit late on Christmas
Tough measures have been enforced to evacuate residents in the Mekong Delta, which is highly vulnerable to landslides.
December 25, 2017 | 06:17 pm GMT+7
Want to escape the bitter cold of winter? Vietnam’s Mekong waterways have the answer
Let’s get off the beaten track and go find summer in winter.
December 17, 2017 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
Boating through a flooded forest in southern Vietnam
Immerse yourself in greenery on a trip to An Giang Province.
October 28, 2017 | 10:06 am GMT+7
How climate change, hydropower dams are killing the Mekong Delta
Vietnam is trying to hold back climate change effects before they could take away the entire Mekong Delta.
September 30, 2017 | 06:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese PM makes $1 billion pledge to tackle climate change in Mekong Delta
The Prime Minister promises to take the best measures to make the Mekong Delta 'remain a rich part of Vietnam.'
September 27, 2017 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s Mekong Delta may be wiped out in 100 years
Officials have warned of a bleak future for the country's rice basket.
September 26, 2017 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
Days of thunder: Bull racing in Vietnam's Mekong Delta
Bull racing for real, not the Red Bull sponsored one.
September 22, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Experience the wonders of the West...in Vietnam's Mekong Delta
It's not Paris, London or New York, it's a commune in Long An Province.
September 16, 2017 | 10:16 am GMT+7
Rice to riches: Vietnam's shrimp farmers fish for fortunes
Vietnam's rice basket is now also home to a multi-billion-dollar shrimp industry and burgeoning numbers of farmers are building fortunes from the small crustaceans.
August 09, 2017 | 12:09 pm GMT+7
The great escape from Saigon to four Mekong havens
Just a four-hour drive will land you in a jungle paradise.
July 23, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
