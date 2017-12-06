The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Gold mine leaks toxic waste into central Vietnam river
Dozens of fish died after the river was polluted with mining tailings.
Tons of garbage cleaned up from Galapagos coast
A bulk of garbage reaches the island shores from the coasts of Central and South America, and even from the Asia.
55,000 coal stoves plague Hanoians with toxic smog
The data comes from a report issued by Hanoi’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
March 18, 2018 | 11:20 am GMT+7
Petroleum company caught dumping untreated waste in protected Hanoi forest
Locals say the company has been trying to cover up the evidence and switched to operating at night following complaints.
March 14, 2018 | 10:03 pm GMT+7
Da Nang suspends steel factories after days of pollution protests
The protest is the second in a year and people are expecting more than just a temporary shutdown this time.
March 01, 2018 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
Hundreds protest against polluting steel factories in central Vietnam
‘You must either move the plants, or move us.’
February 28, 2018 | 10:25 am GMT+7
Greenpeace appeals to Thai PM to tackle air pollution 'crisis'
Greenpeace said Bangkok suffered the worst air pollution in its history between Jan 1st and Feb 21st.
February 22, 2018 | 02:52 pm GMT+7
Global coalition petitions to end fossil power in Vietnam as deadly future looms
Coal power pollution could increase CO2 emissions in Vietnam by 20 times and doom global efforts to curb warming.
February 09, 2018 | 12:13 pm GMT+7
Dead carp, plastic bags raise pollution questions about Tet ritual in Hanoi
Many fish died as soon as they hit the water, while others choked in plastic bags.
February 08, 2018 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
Majestic swans take to the waters of Hanoi's legendary 'Turtle Lake'
Most locals are in favor of the feathery additions, but some older residents are not so sure.
February 05, 2018 | 04:13 pm GMT+7
Hanoi enjoyed just 38 days of clean air in 2017: report
Air pollution in Hanoi is due to factors including a rise in construction works, car and motorcycle use, and agriculture burning, says GreenID.
January 30, 2018 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
A hundred tons of trash invades central Vietnam beach
Da Nang's beautiful coastline now resembles a garbage dump due to severe weather.
December 14, 2017 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
In Asia, babies' brains at risk from toxic pollution: UN
India topped the list of countries with babies at risk, followed by China.
December 06, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Toxic air puts 17 million babies' brains and lungs at risk: UNICEF
'Not only do pollutants harm babies' developing lungs – they can permanently damage their developing brains and, thus, their futures.'
December 06, 2017 | 08:46 am GMT+7
Hanoi to clean up iconic lake two years after legendary turtle dies of pollution
The popular Hoan Kiem Lake is contaminated with harmful bacteria and toxic metals.
November 28, 2017 | 03:57 pm GMT+7
