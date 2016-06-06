VnExpress International
Tag air quality
Warning signs as Hanoi releases daily pollution data for the first time

The city has started to report air quality readings on an official website.

Saigon air approaches ‘cigarette smoke’ as Fall begins

Fall in Ho Chi Minh City means a whole lot of pollution.

Vietnam to make public air quality information in major cities next year

Vietnam plans to publicize information about air quality in 19 cities across the country in 2017.
June 07, 2016 | 08:14 am GMT+7
 
