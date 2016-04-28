VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag textile
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese fashion firms trailing behind in local market

With weaker design and management and finance capacities, local companies are failing to compete with their foreign rivals.

Flea market: Handicraft Textiles

Ethnic minority people and selected artisans from Hoa Binh and Nghe An will be selling their wares.

Vietnamese exports fall short of annual growth target

The government has already lowered the export target for 2017.
December 21, 2016 | 09:57 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s textile exports fray to 10-year slump in 2016

A strong Vietnamese dong and sluggish demand from key markets have dragged on textile exports this year.
December 21, 2016 | 03:21 pm GMT+7

End of an era for Indochina's former mega-factory

The factory that features on the VND2,000 bill is being demolished.
July 14, 2016 | 05:14 pm GMT+7

Millions of South East Asian jobs may be lost to robots in next two decades

56 percent of the salaried workforce in SEA, including Vietnam, fall under the high-risk category.
July 07, 2016 | 02:47 pm GMT+7

TPP offers promising new world for Vietnam's textiles sector

Vietnam’s textile industry is set to grow rapidly over the next 10 years as the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement takes effect, acting as a catalyst for boosting trade and ...
June 07, 2016 | 06:14 pm GMT+7

Processing and manufacturing industry records positive start to 2016

Vietnam's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) climbed 7.9 percent in April compared to the same period last year, with the processing and manufacturing industry leading the way ...
April 28, 2016 | 08:23 pm GMT+7
 
go to top